VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VEON. Bank of America downgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 87,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 773,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,992,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.