Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $290.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

