Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $46,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $16,383,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

