Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 97.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens cut Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

