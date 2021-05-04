Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 803 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,262,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

URI stock opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.44 and a 200-day moving average of $262.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

