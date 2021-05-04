Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 3,099 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.