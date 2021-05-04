Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 2,794 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 158.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $159.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

