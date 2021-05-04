Velas Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $281.88 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001103 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001854 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

