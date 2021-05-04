Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

