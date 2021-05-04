Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of VRNS traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. 44,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,073. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,799 shares of company stock worth $40,694,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

