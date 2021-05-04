Vapotherm (VAPO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Vapotherm has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VAPO stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $577.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $55,820.00. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vapotherm stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

