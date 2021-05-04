Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vantage Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
Vantage Drilling Company Profile
