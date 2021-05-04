Vanilla Network Price Reaches $32.16 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $22.55 million and $103,739.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $32.16 or 0.00057777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00273405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.67 or 0.01165486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.02 or 0.00729506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,342.72 or 0.99435472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

