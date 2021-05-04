Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 128.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMF. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,435,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VFMF traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $100.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,880 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $88.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.