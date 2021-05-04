Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VTEB stock remained flat at $$54.96 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

