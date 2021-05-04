Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

