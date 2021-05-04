Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 274.6% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $221.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $227.82.

