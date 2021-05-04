Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

