Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is DAGCO Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.9% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DAGCO Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.53. 566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,669. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

