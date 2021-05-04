Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

