Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $93.97. 25,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

