Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 266,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $693,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

