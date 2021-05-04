Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 118.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43.

