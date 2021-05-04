Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

