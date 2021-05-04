Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.