VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.