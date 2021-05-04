VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is CMC Financial Group’s 2nd Largest Position

CMC Financial Group boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,239 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 28.0% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CMC Financial Group owned approximately 0.97% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $46,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Allianz Investment Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,135,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after acquiring an additional 552,739 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.