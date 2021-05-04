Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Truist

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

NYSE VVV opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 559.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

