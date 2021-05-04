Vai Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $182.80 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00273405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.67 or 0.01165486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.02 or 0.00729506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,342.72 or 0.99435472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 196,778,858 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

