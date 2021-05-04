Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $2,263,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

NYSE RS opened at $164.55 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $165.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.23 and a 200-day moving average of $130.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

