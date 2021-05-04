Usca Ria LLC Takes $807,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

