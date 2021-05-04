Usca Ria LLC Invests $618,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $400,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

