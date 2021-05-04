Usca Ria LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,881,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $154.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

