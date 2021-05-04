Usca Ria LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,050 shares of company stock worth $18,556,983. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $97.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

