Usca Ria LLC Buys 5,559 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 158.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

