US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of US Ecology worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after buying an additional 272,219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 368,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

