US Bancorp DE Sells 52,738 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,222,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,738 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $218,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,005,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

