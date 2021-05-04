US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $114,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total value of $1,305,437.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,408,036 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $824.68. 1,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,901. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $832.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $778.84 and a 200 day moving average of $718.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

