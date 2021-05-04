US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,011 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.82% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $98,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWO traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,137. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

