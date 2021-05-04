US Bancorp DE Buys 1,024,658 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024,658 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $287,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,393 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,539.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 285,590 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,469,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,032,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock remained flat at $$44.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,673. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90.

