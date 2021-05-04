US Bancorp DE Acquires 7,984 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.96% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $139,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,169. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.