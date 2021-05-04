UnMarshal (MARSH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.38 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and $1.38 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.43 or 0.00008142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00271693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $634.06 or 0.01165543 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.00734465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,555.15 or 1.00284705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.