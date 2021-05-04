UnlimitedIP (UIP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.16 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and $1.16 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00086523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.70 or 0.00855523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.19 or 0.09820192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00100931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00044596 BTC.

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

