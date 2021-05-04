Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.62 million, a P/E ratio of -51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

