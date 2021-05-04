Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.13.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $222.73 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.22. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $190,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Universal Display by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Display by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 75,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

