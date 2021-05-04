Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 69,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $266.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

