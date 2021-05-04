UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $406.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $406.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.48 and its 200 day moving average is $349.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

