United Therapeutics (UTHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $201.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

