United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.57.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.32. 1,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,750. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

