United States Cellular (USM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

